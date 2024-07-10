Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.0% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

