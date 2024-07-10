Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 3,132 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Enpro were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enpro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Enpro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Enpro by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Enpro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 33,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.07.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

