Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 53,944 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

