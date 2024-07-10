Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 8,495 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8,557.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 537,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 530,825 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 357,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $6,278,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.