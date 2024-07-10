Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of ONE Gas worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ONE Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

OGS stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $82.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

