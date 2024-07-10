Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Polaris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.45.
Polaris Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of PII stock opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.
Polaris Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
