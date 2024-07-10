Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get F5 alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

F5 Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $171.58 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.13.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.