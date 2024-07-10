Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of FOUR opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

