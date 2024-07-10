Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 172.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,164 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.77% of Clearfield worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,267,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $5,148,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.77 million, a PE ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 1.39. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearfield

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clearfield

(Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.