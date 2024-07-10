Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,406,000 after buying an additional 903,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,698 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 423.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 531,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 519,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 9.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

View Our Latest Report on MXL

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.