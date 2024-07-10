Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.79 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

