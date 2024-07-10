Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Moderna by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $52,996,537. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

