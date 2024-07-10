Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220,530 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

SBS opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.18. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 13.62%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.2808 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBS

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.