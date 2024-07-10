Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 186,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDUS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Recycling stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.89%.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

