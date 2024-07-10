Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Omnicell by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.4 %

OMCL opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.