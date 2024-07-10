Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,024 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intapp were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intapp by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 371,181 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Intapp by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Intapp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,331 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

