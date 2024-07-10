Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 18,261 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Kanzhun worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,672,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,483,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,023,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after acquiring an additional 877,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

