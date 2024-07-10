Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,953 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.39% of Cars.com worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 46.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Price Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $482,087.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,051,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,623. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

