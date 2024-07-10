Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,610 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.