Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,795 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,587,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

