Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 723 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2,694.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 194,595 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 335,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 992,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,926,000 after acquiring an additional 84,858 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

