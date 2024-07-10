Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,838 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.65% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOUS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

HOUS opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

