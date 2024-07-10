Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,190 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

RL opened at $179.59 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $192.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

