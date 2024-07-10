Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 26,859 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after buying an additional 330,288 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 294,932 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 279,978 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $361.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.30.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

