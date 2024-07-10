Norden Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $119,694,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,059,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,304 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,239,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 157,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

