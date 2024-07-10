Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,584 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

