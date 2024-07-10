Norden Group LLC Invests $178,000 in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Aaron’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $315.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

