Norden Group LLC Invests $178,000 in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Aaron’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aaron’s Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AAN opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $315.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43.
Aaron’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.
Aaron’s Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
