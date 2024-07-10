Norden Group LLC Invests $259,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

