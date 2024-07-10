Norden Group LLC Invests $261,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hubbell by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Hubbell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Hubbell by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,712,000 after acquiring an additional 133,155 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $371.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.54 and a 200-day moving average of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

