Norden Group LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,424 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period.

Banco Macro Trading Up 0.5 %

BMA stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Banco Macro S.A. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $68.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.742 dividend. This represents a $20.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 123.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

