Norden Group LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME opened at $194.62 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.11 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.96 and a 200-day moving average of $207.81.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.64.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

