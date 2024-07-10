Norden Group LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 14.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $623.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The business had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

