Norden Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $169.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $170.92.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

