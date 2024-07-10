Norden Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

AM opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

