Norden Group LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

