Norden Group LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $97,217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $20,471,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

