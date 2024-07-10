Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FYBR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

FYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 232.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

