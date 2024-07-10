Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Novartis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.