Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $51,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $140,640.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,045.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

