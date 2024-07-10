Norden Group LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in V.F. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 473,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $76,059,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

