Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

