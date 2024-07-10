Northern Trust (NTRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Northern Trust to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

