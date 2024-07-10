Northland Capmk Upgrades Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) to “Strong-Buy”

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $540.01 million and a P/E ratio of 41.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Sezzle will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $111,613.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,393,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $111,613.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,393,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,226.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,956. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

