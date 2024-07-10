Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.85

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.85 and last traded at $108.85, with a volume of 2984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

