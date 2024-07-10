Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $66.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NTR opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,716,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Nutrien by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after buying an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 18,312.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

