Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.69

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 6734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 558,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after buying an additional 325,323 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

