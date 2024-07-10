Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.69

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 6734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
