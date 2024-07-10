Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Shares Down 0%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$44.22 and last traded at C$44.26. Approximately 46,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 297,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -885.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.23.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

