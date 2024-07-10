NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $180.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.29.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,239,590 shares of company stock valued at $379,683,185. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after buying an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,516,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,703,149,000 after buying an additional 1,523,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

