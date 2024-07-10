Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Shares Down 0.6%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 77,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 186,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCUP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Ocuphire Pharma Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Ocuphire Pharma had a negative net margin of 59.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 32,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

