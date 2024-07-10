OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $84,057.12 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $84,057.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,198.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,078.08.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $2,424.24.
  • On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $12,438.80.
  • On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $654.21.
  • On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $266.64.
  • On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $3,027.50.
  • On Friday, June 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $13,337.47.
  • On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $7,326.52.
  • On Thursday, May 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $116.75.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 234.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 81.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OFS Credit by 15.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 29.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.