OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $84,057.12 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $84,057.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,198.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $12,438.80.

On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $654.21.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $266.64.

On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $3,027.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $13,337.47.

On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $7,326.52.

On Thursday, May 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $116.75.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 234.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 81.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OFS Credit by 15.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 29.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

